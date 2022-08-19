Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $927,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

