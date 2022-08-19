Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.