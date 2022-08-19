Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,818,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RARE opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.