Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 534.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 210,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

