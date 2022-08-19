Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 444 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONMED were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

