Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

TECK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.