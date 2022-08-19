Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 30th

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE HQH opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $28.05.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
