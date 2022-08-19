Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 30th

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HQH opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

