Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 90,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,927,795 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

