Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Caleres worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 441,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,055 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caleres Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $30.42 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

