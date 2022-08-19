Texas Permanent School Fund Has $456,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

