Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $29.27 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDP. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.