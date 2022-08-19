Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,754 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

