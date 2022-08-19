Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 244 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Seneca Foods worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $332.39 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

