Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 358 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Haynes International worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

HAYN stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

