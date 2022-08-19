Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 457 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

