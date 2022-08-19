Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 547 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kelly Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.31 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.