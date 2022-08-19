Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 5,450 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

