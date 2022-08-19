Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 5,450 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.