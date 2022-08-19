The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales rose 1.8% in the month of July. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Buckle Stock Up 1.4 %

Buckle stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Buckle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

