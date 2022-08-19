The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

