The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667,295 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.