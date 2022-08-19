The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

