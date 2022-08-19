The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

