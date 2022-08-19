The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.