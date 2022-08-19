The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.