The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

TJX stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

