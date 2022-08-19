The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $76,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

