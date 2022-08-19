Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,577 shares of company stock worth $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $595.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.44 and a 200-day moving average of $559.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

