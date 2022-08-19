TheStreet Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares worth $103,725. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

