TheStreet Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of -0.32.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
