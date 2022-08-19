TheStreet Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Performant Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129,401 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 342,053 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 957,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.