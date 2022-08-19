TheStreet Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.2 %

IPAR opened at $85.28 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

