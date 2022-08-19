Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.