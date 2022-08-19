Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 114,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 61,904 call options.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

