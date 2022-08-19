Traders Purchase High Volume of Wolfspeed Call Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,418 call options.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 57.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

