Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 7,632 call options.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.29. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 501,614 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $7,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 71.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 375,167 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.