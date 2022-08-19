Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 7,632 call options.
MicroVision Stock Performance
Shares of MVIS stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.29. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MicroVision
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
