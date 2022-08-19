Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533.89 ($18.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on TPK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 2.1 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 900.90 ($10.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 828.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 900 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 982.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,180.18.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

