Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,413 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 5.7 %

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $917,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.