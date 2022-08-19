Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 358 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $315,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,060 shares of company stock worth $2,909,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average of $176.08. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

