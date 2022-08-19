Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $29.52 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.