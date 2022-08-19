Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,023 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.