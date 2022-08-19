Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,280 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.