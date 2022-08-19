Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,280 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NOV
In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOV Stock Performance
NOV opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.
NOV Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOV (NOV)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.