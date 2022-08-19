Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,603 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

