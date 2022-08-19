Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

OHI stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

