Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.70 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

