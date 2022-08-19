Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $21,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

