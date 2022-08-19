Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

