Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.03 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.4 %

SYNH stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

