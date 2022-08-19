Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,862 shares of company stock valued at $106,450,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

