Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,790.44 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,886.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.39. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

