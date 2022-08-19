Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,284 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

