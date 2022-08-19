Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 970 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

